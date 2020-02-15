Man indicted in fatal shooting of Louisiana Walmart employee

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – A district attorney’s office says a man accused of fatally shooting a New Orleans Walmart employee and wounding a female customer has been indicted on murder charges.

An Orleans Parish grand jury indicted 21-year-old Kentrell Banks Thursday of second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder.

Banks is accused of fatally shooting 28-year-old London McKnight and wounding an unknown female bystander in January. Magistrate Court Commissioner Melvin Zeno ruled that Banks was mentally unable to proceed with a trial currently.

Banks was sent to the state’s forensic mental health hospital for treatment.

The case is still in line to be moved to another judge at Orleans Parish Criminal District Court.