Man killed in shooting at outdoor church service in North Carolina

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was killed over the weekend in a shooting outside of a North Carolina church, according to police.

At about 3:29 p.m. Sunday, police responded to a shooting outside of Living Water Baptist Church in High Point, where officers found a man dead.

The church was holding a service outdoors when the shooter opened fire on worshippers. Police said a “few other victims” suffered minor injuries.

An unnamed man who lives near the church said he heard the gunfire.

“I hear a random couple pop pops and I thought it was firecrackers at first, and then it proceeds to go into rampant, almost automatic fire,” he said. “I dove over on top of my 2-year-old to protect him from anything coming through the house.”

The man said though no bullets came into his home, he was left shaken.

“I had the shakes a little bit. It was never-wracking, I mean, to know a stray bullet could have come into my house easily and killed me or my son, either one,” he said.

No suspect information has been released.

“High Point Police Department remains diligent and focused on identifying those persons involved in criminal activity in High Point and holding them and their associates responsible for their actions,” police said in a statement.