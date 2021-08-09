Man shot and killed outside Birmingham nightclub

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Police say a man has been shot at killed outside a Birmingham nightclub. Al.com reports that the gunfire happened early Sunday morning outside Empire Gentleman’s Club.

Birmingham police Officer Truman Fitzgerald says the man was taken to UAB Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Police say their initial investigation found that the man was involved in an argument with an unknown suspect who pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds. The suspect then fled the scene.