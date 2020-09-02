Man killed by MPD officer Wednesday in Southeast DC, per Chief Newsham

WASHINGTON (WDVM) — The Metropolitan Police Department confirms a man was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon by an officer with MPD in Southeast DC.

The shooting happened on Orange Street SE around 3:50 p.m., according to MPD. Chief Peter Newsham says officers had information there were guns and a vehicle in the area. When they approached a vehicle, Chief Newsham says some of the people fled on foot. Two guns were recovered on the scene, according to MPD.

MPD says the man who was shot was taken to a local hospital where he later died. He has not yet been identified.

MPD is not aware of any injuries to officers.

Chief Peter Newsham says investigators believe the man who was shot did have a gun, but the investigation is still underway.

Preliminary information in reference to an MPD Officer Involved Shooting in the 200 blk of Orange St SE. An adult male was taken to a local hospital. A firearm has been recovered on the scene. Chief Newsham will provide an update momentarily. — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) September 2, 2020

Black Lives Matter DC has also said the group would be heading to the scene.

This is a developing story. Stay with LocalDVM.com for updates.

MORE NEWS FROM WDVM