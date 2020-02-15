Manhunt underway for teen accused of killing mother, brother

MIDLAND, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia were searching on Saturday for a 17-year-old boy suspected of fatally shooting his mother and his 6-year-old brother.

The Fauquier County Sheriff’s Office said Levi H. Norwood’s father found his wife and younger son dead from gunshot wounds when he returned to their Midland, Virginia, home on Friday evening, news outlets reported.

Norwood shot and wounded his father, who escaped and called for help, authorities said. The father was in stable condition at a hospital.

Norwood was charged with two counts of murder in the killing of Jennifer Norwood, 34, and her son Wyatt.

Midland is about 53 miles southwest of Washington, D.C. Sheriff’s deputies blocked off roads and searched wooded areas near the family’s home.

Law enforcement officers initially believed Norwood had barricaded himself inside the family’s home but didn’t find him in there when they entered the residence after trying to make contact with him for several hours.

Fauquier Sheriff Robert Mosier said on Saturday afternoon that it appeared Norwood had stolen a car about 10 miles from the home. Police were searching for a red 2007 Toyota Camry with the license plate WNG 7739.

The car was reported stolen on Saturday morning. Mosier said bloodhounds had tracked Norwood’s scent to the area of the stolen car.