Marco collapses, sets stage for Laura to hit US as hurricane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Tropical Storm Marco is falling apart as it nears the Louisiana coast, but Laura is just behind it, and forecasters now fear it could become a major hurricane.

Marco weakened from a hurricane, but the system is causing flooding and setting the stage for a supercharged Laura to hit the coast as a possible Category 3 storm.

People in the path of the weather are evacuating to shelters that are set up with the coronavirus pandemic in mind.

Laura killed 11 people in the Caribbean, where it triggered power outages and flooding across the Dominican Republic and Haiti.

