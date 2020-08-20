Mariah Carey announces new album called ‘The Rarities’

Mariah Carey’s new album is set to be released in October./CNN

(CNN)-Grammy-award winning singer Mariah Carey has a new album on the way.

The singer announced via Twitter on Tuesday night that the album, “The Rarities,” will be dropping October 2.

“This one is for you, my fans,” Carey tweeted. “It’s to celebrate us, and to thank you for years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you. THE RARITIES album is out October 2.”

This one is for you, my fans. It's to celebrate us, and to thank you for 🤫 years of pure love and support. I am so grateful to you 🐑❤️ THE RARITIES album is out October 2 🦋 Pre-order now: https://t.co/vZ4SBXQ8hg pic.twitter.com/4JRW51QxVq — Mariah Carey (@MariahCarey) August 19, 2020

The album will feature 32 tracks, some of which have never before been released — like a single featuring Lauryn Hill called “Save the Day.”

