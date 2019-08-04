Maryland Congressman speaks out after being called out by President Donald Trump

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND – One week after President Trump called out Elijah Cummings and his Baltimore district, the Congressman spoke out for the first time. Nicole Killion reports.

Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings had a clear message for President Trump even though he never mentioned him by name.

“Do not just criticize us. But, come to Baltimore and I promise you, you will be welcomed,” said Cummings.

Cummings spoke at a playground opening in Baltimore. His first public comments since the President slammed his district as “a disgusting, rat and rodent infested mess” WHERE “No human being would want to live.”

Cummings said “When I hear criticism by anybody about my city the thing that bothers me most is that we have a situation where there are folks who are stepping on the foot on the hope of our children.”

Throughout the week, the President defended his comments and did not let up, saying “Those people are living in hell in Baltimore.”

“The homicide rate in Baltimore is significantly higher than El Salvador, Honduras, Guatemala. “

The President took heat after a tweet following reports that Cummings’ Baltimore home was robbed. He later told reporters he meant no harm.



Trump stated,” I know his house was robbed and I thought that was too bad. That was really just–that was really not meant as a wiseguy tweet. “