Mass shooter ID’d, “All Jews must die” yelled before opening fire

The number of those shot to death in a Pittsburgh place of worship on Saturday morning continues to rise.

At least 11 people are confirmed dead and four police officers are injured, as of 1 p.m., according to CBS News and police say the shooter is 48-year-old Robert Bowers of Castle Shannon, Penn.

Witnesses tell police that Bowers burst into the synagogue just after 10 a.m., screaming “all Jews must die” when he opened fire on the gathering of people.

As of 11:00 a.m., police were said to have him “cornered” and crawling on the floor on the third level of the building and took him into custody shortly thereafter.

CBS News reports that Bowers’ social media posts are flooded with hate speech, such as “Jews are the children of Satan.”

Authorities are calling the shooting a hate crime and as such, it is now under federal investigation.

President Trump spoke with CBS News around 12:30 p.m., saying this is happening “time and time again” and it is shameful.

CBS correspondents who are present at Allegheny General Hospital in Pittsburgh are speculating that the alleged shooter and at least one victim is receiving treatment there.



