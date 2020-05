(CNN) – McDonald’s is throwing in extra fries, if you make a purchase on Fridays. The fast food chain’s “Free Fries on Fry Day” deal will run through June 28, 2020.

To get the free treat, you have to make at least a $1.00 purchase through the McDonald’s app. The deal involves medium-size fries.

McDonald’s officials said the deal is one order per customer and is only available at participating locations.