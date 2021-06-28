Meet Zane, the 2021 Gerber baby!

(NewsNation Now) — Meet the 2021 Gerber spokesbaby, Zane!

The 5-month-old captured Gerber’s hearts with his bubbly personality and infectious giggles.

“Zane is our little comedian – he loves to crack himself up and even wakes up laughing,” said Erin Kahin, Zane’s mother.

Gerber said Zane’s birth represents hope and perseverance.

“When I was diagnosed with breast cancer at 27 years old and a newly single woman, my doctors were unsure how the impact of chemotherapy, radiation and a double mastectomy would impact my ability to have children,” Kahin said. “After getting married to my husband over a year ago, we surprisingly conceived naturally and had a near perfect pregnancy. Our family continues to enjoy every moment and look at life with appreciation and a sense of humor.”

Zane is taking over the spokesbaby duties from 2020 spokesbaby Magnolia. Zane is also taking up more responsibilities as the first-ever Chief Growing Officer.

When he is not being the model spokesbaby, he enjoys laughing in his bouncer and bonding with his family dogs, Rexy and Liv.

The Kahin family won a $25,000 and free Gerber products for a year.