Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles.

A service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Altobelli’s brother, Tony, posted a public invitation Monday on social media.

A public memorial is expected for Bryant and his daughter Gianna but has not been announced. Los Angeles County coroner’s records show the remains of all nine victims have been released.