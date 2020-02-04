Severe Weather Tools

Memorial set for 3 victims in Kobe Bryant helicopter crash

National
Posted: / Updated:

Firefighters work the scene of a helicopter crash where former NBA star Kobe Bryant died, Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020, in Calabasas, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

LOS ANGELES (AP) – A public memorial has been announced for three of those killed along with Kobe Bryant when their helicopter crashed in foggy weather last month outside Los Angeles.

A service for Orange Coast College baseball coach John Altobelli, his wife, Keri, and daughter, Alyssa, will be held Feb. 10 at Angel Stadium of Anaheim. Altobelli’s brother, Tony, posted a public invitation Monday on social media.

A public memorial is expected for Bryant and his daughter Gianna but has not been announced. Los Angeles County coroner’s records show the remains of all nine victims have been released.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved.

