Missing Brownsville woman found dead in Matamoros

by: Nathaniel Puente

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (KVEO) — A missing Brownsville woman was found dead in Matamoros on Tuesday.

According to Brownsville PD, Lizbeth Flores, 23, was reported missing on Monday and was last known to have crossed into Mexico.

Authorities reported that Flores was found dead at Libramiento Emilio Portes Gil in Matamoros, Tamaulipas, Mexico on Tuesday.

Mexican authorities confirmed that Flores died of head trauma from big rocks found at the crime scene.

The victim’s family members were referred to the Mexican Consulate for further assistance on the incident.

The case is under investigation.

