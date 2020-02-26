Missing toddler’s mother and grandmother are in same jail

FILE – This undated photo released by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation shows Evelyn Mae Boswell. Megan Boswell, the mother of the 15-month-old Tennessee girl who is the subject of an Amber Alert, has been arrested for filing a false police report, the Bristol Herald Courier reported Tuesday night, Feb. 25, 2020. The TBI said in a news release that the child’s grandmother, Angela Boswell, and her boyfriend, William McCloud are “believed to have information” regarding the whereabouts of the girl, who was reported missing Feb. 18, but might not have been seen since December. (Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via AP, File)

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The mother and grandmother of a missing 15-month-old girl are now in the same Tennessee jail after giving conflicting accounts about the toddler’s disappearance.

Authorities frustrated by their multiple versions of what happened to Evelyn Mae Boswell said they charged the girl’s 18-year-old mother, Megan Boswell, with filing a false report because her inaccurate and conflicting statements have delayed and impeded the investigation.

Sullivan County Sheriff Jeff Cassidy said in a news conference Wednesday that authorities are searching an area in Wilkes County, North Carolina in connection with the case.

The toddler’s disappearance prompted an Amber Alert after she was reported missing on Feb. 18.