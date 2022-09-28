CHAVES COUNTY, NM (WJTV) – New Mexico State Police officers are investigating a crash that killed a Mississippi couple.

The crash happened on Tuesday, September 27 just before 4:30 a.m. on U.S. 380 at Red Bridge Road near Roswell.

Authorities said a 2017 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on US 380. The 45-year-old-driver was going to turn north onto Red Bridge Road but missed his turn.

Investigators said the driver stopped on the shoulder of US 380 and was attempting to back the Freightliner and trailer onto Red Bridge Road.

For reasons still under investigation, police said a 2020 Chrysler Pacifica, driven by Arlie Plunk Jr, 89, and occupied by Billie J. Plunk, 83, was traveling eastbound on US 380 and collided with the trailer of the Freightliner.

Arlie and Billie Plunk, both of Bay Springs, Mississippi, died in in the crash. The driver of the Freightliner was not injured.

This crash remains under investigation by the New Mexico State Police.