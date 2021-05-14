Mississippi River opened near Memphis under damaged bridge

FRIDAY: It's a great Friday morning with clear skies and refreshing temperatures in the 50s in many locations. We stay sunny all day which will help us quickly warm up into the middle 70s by lunchtime. Humidity also stays low thanks to a northeast wind. By this afternoon, highs will be closing in on 80 degrees, though most spots likely stay in the upper 70s. Sunshine lasts all day long with clear skies continuing for tonight.

WEEKEND FORECAST: High pressure will shift to our east and that will cause our wind to shift to the southeast and then directly from the south as we go through the weekend. That southerly component to the wind will bring up the humidity and the temperature. Lows will be back in the mid to upper 50s Saturday and Sunday with highs in the lower to mid 80s. Expect full sunshine Saturday but clouds will increase Sunday. Rain chances will hold off until next week.