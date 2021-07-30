Mississippi woman drowns at TVA campground in Alabama

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) — The Colbert County Coroner identified the woman who drowned at the TVA campground on Thursday.

The victim was identified as, Cynthia Coggins, 52, of Belmont, Mississippi.

Colbert County Coroner Justin Gasque confirmed the drowning was ruled as an accident.

Authorities responded to a drowning at the TVA campground on Riverton Rose Trail early Thursday afternoon.

Coggins was in Colbert County camping with her family.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and Colbert County Emergency Management Agency also responded to the call.