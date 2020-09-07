MLB ‘Hall of Famer’ Lou Brock dies at 81

(CNN)-Hall of Fame baseball player Lou Brock has died at the age of 81.

A family representative has given news of his death to the St. Louis Cardinals where he played for 16 seasons.



Brock was one of just 32 people to have 3,000 hits in Major League Baseball. He holds the record for the second-most stolen places.



Brock began his career with the Chicago Cubs, and the team offered their condolences on Twitter.

We join the @Cardinals organization and all @MLB in mourning the passing of Hall of Famer Lou Brock. pic.twitter.com/VNqalvEHwp — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 6, 2020

