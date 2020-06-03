Moody police officer killed in the line of duty Tuesday

MOODY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Moody police officer has been shot and killed Tuesday night, Moody Police Chief Thomas Hunt has confirmed.

Sgt. Stephen Williams is the officer identified in this shooting. It happened around 9 p.m. at the Super 8 Motel, Chief Hunt reports. At this time, authorities are not releasing details as far as the motive or what the initial call was for when Sgt. Williams reported to the motel.

RIP 💔 Sgt. Stephen Williams with the Moody Police Department.https://t.co/98GqRs0bzA pic.twitter.com/ynfpDse5Ut — CBS 42 (@CBS_42) June 3, 2020

Authorities have one man and a woman in custody. Their names have not been revealed at this time.

Two suspects in custody, one male, one female. — Malique (@MaliqueRankin) June 3, 2020

During the investigation, CBS 42 reporter Malique Rankin heard loud banging noises at the scene. Hunt said the sound was most likely tear gas being thrown inside the motel room to make sure all possible suspects were out.

Williams, a nightside sergeant, was a 23-year veteran and worked three years with the Moody Police Department. Prior to his time in Moody, Williams served with the Bessemer Police Department.

“Oh, he was awesome,” Hunt said, adding Williams was a good man, a funny man to be around and not long ago he won officer of the year among their department.

Hunt said many of the police officers in their department looked up to him as a teacher and mentor.

Williams is the second Alabama police officer killed in the line of duty for 2020. On Feb. 5, Ofc. Nick O’Rear with the Kimberly Police Department during a police pursuit.

Since Williams’ death, many law enforcement agencies have expressed their condolences for his loss. The Calhoun County 911 made a Facebook post that said, “Our prayers for the Moody Police Officer shot tonight.” And Gardendale Police made a Facebook post that said, “Our thoughts and prayers are with the Moody Police Department.”

BREAKING: Moody Police Officer Stephen Williams has died after being shot. He was the night shift sergeant. 23 years as a police officer, 3 of them with Moody. — Jack Royer (@JackRoyer) June 3, 2020

U.S. Attorney Jay Town released a statement following the death of Williams.

Moody Police Sergeant Stephen Williams’ end of watch has come much too soon. Our condolences and prayers are with his family, friends, and fellow officers. His loss is a loss for all of Alabama. This serves as yet another heartbreaking and stark reminder of the perils encountered by law enforcement each day.” U.S. Attorney Jay E. Town

