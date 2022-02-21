JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airbnb rentals have been around for a little over a decade and have became a great and unique living space for travelers.
According to Airbnb statistics, there was more than 7 million listings on Airbnb worldwide in 2021, with 14,000 new hosts joining the platform each month.
With million of Airbnb’s to choose from, the following are the top five most famous Airbnb’s in the market as of 2021:
- Majestic Mountain Memories– Located in Great Smokey Mountains, Tennessee, this Airbnb offers a charming and private escape in the Smoky Mountain’s. It is perfect for honeymoon’s, anniversary retreats, a birthday gift to someone special or even just a getaway from everyday stress. Price per night is $176 and sleeps four guest. This locations holds a 4.98 star review.
- The Blue Jay Nest– Located in Breckenridge, Colorado, this Airbnb offers a boho-chic home with breathtaking views of the forest in a 10-mile range. Price per night is $72 and sleeps four guest. This location holds a 4.93 star review.
- Stunning Sunset Villa with Bespoke Saltwater Pool & Spa – Located in Davenport, Florida, this luxury villa offers a deck with a private outlook and within walking distance to shops and restaurants. 15 minutes from Disney and 35 minutes from Universal. Price per night is $166 and sleeps 7 guest. This location holds a 4.98 star review.
- Well-Appointed Two-Bedroom / Two-Bath Midcentury Home– Located in Palm Springs, California, this Airbnb condo offers endless mountain views, hiking trails, and close to restaurants and attractions in the area. Price per night is $115 and sleeps four guest.
- Enjoy spectacular suite with private pool, Tulum– Located in Tulum, Mexico, this suite offers a large terrace with a breathtaking view, private plunge pool without heating with hydro-massage. In close proximity to the beach, restaurants and bars. Price per night is $110 and sleeps 2 guest. This location holds a 4.71 star review.