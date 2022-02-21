JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Airbnb rentals have been around for a little over a decade and have became a great and unique living space for travelers.

According to Airbnb statistics, there was more than 7 million listings on Airbnb worldwide in 2021, with 14,000 new hosts joining the platform each month.

With million of Airbnb’s to choose from, the following are the top five most famous Airbnb’s in the market as of 2021: