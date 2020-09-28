Mountain Bike World Cup to return to West Virginia

SNOWSHOE, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Union Cycliste Internationale (UCI) will host the Mountain Bike World Cup once again in Snowshoe. This officially designates Snowshoe Mountain as the lone American venue in the lineup.

Snowshoe hosted the 2019 UCI Mountain Biking World Cup Finals, which was the first UCI World Cup in the U.S. since 2015.

“It’s a huge deal for Snowshoe, Pocahontas County, and West Virginia,” said resort President Patti Duncan. “Last year we were given the opportunity to host the World Cup Finals, and our team here on the mountain really embraced the challenge of facilitating such a massive event. Our goal was to make a lasting impression on race fans and officials alike and to resurrect World Cup racing in the United States, and now we can confidently say we did just that. Now we’re excited to do it all over again.”









The event will be broadcasted live worldwide via Red Bull TV, putting a bright spotlight on the region’s fast-growing mountain biking scene.

“We can’t wait to welcome back the Mountain Bike World Cup to Almost Heaven, West Virginia in 2021!” said West Virginia Tourism Commissioner, Chelsea A. Ruby. “It was such an honor for West Virginia to host this international tournament last year, and I could not be more excited that they’ve chosen to come back. Congrats to Snowshoe and the entire Potomac Highlands region. The work that’s been done in recent years to develop additional outdoor recreation in the area is paying off. We can’t wait to welcome this elite group of racers and international spectators back to West Virginia soon.”

According to officials, the 2019 event was celebrated as one of the most memorable World Cup races of all time, taking home the prized title of “Pinkbike’s 2019 Event of the Year.”

The 2021 World Cup event at Snowshoe will take place on September 18-19, 2021. More information about the 2021 UCI MTB World Cup schedule is available here.