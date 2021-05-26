Multiple contractors hospitalized after gas well explosion in the Gulf

May 26 UPDATE: On Wednesday morning, WGNO Reporter Chris Welty spoke to Trooper Thomas Gossen.

According to Trooper Gossen, they are continuing to monitor the site and have not seen anything out of the ordinary.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — The Texas Petroleum Investment Company has confirmed an explosion in South Louisiana along the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday afternoon.

Initial reports show at least four workers were hospitalized.

The Louisiana Department of Natural Resources told WGNO sister station KLFY, that a gas leak started on Sunday on the Little Wax Bayou in Belle Isle, approximately 18 miles south of Patterson, La.

Wild Well Control, which specializes in doing plug and seals on gas wells, arrived on Tuesday to seal the leak. An explosion occurred resulting in four people suffering burns to the face and hands.

A Texas Petroleum statement reads:

“Contractors working to cap a well in the Belle Isle Field were injured when a spark ignited natural gas. The incident began on Sunday while workers were attempting to plug the abandoned well. The workers are receiving medical treatment and crews are on the scene to protect the environment and bring the well under control.”

BREAKING: LA Dept of Natural Resources says the natural gas leak began Sunday about 18 miles south of Patterson. Wild Well Control, who specializes in doing plug and seals on gas wells came into today to seal it up. Injured suffered burns to the face and hands. @WGNOtv — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) May 25, 2021

Acadian Ambulance tweeted that it responded to the fire at 2:56 p.m. with four helicopters and five ground units.

According to the tweet, Acadian transported two patients by air, one to New Orleans and another to Lafayette, and two by ground, both to New Orleans as well.

At 2:56 pm, Acadian received a report of a well fire. We sent 4 helicopters and 5 ground units to Morgan City (LA). We transported two patients by air (1 to NOLA and 1 to Lafayette area) and 2 patients by ground (both to NOLA) — Acadian Ambulance (@AcadianNews) May 25, 2021

Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette, La., also confirmed it has received patients.

WGNO’s Chris Welty was told by a Louisiana State Police spokesperson that their emergency services response team is en route.

The LSP, which is leading the investigation, confirms there is no current threat to the public.

BREAKING: A spokesperson with Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital in Lafayette confirms they have received patients following an explosion in the Gulf of Mexico. The helicopter landed at the hospital minutes ago. No details on how many patients or the extent of injuries. @WGNOtv — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) May 25, 2021

A Louisiana State Police spokesperson tells @WGNOtv their emergency services response team is en route. State Police confirms there is no current threat to the public. — Chris Welty (@Chris_R_Welty) May 25, 2021

Check back for further updates.