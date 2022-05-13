JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- The National Association of Letter Carriers (NALC) will conduct its annual national food drive this Saturday, May 14. NALC’s food drive, first held in 1993, helps feed millions of Americans.

The Stamp Out Hunger Food Drive, the country’s largest one-day food drive, provides residents with an easy way to donate food to those in need.

Customers simply leave their donation of non-perishable food items next to their mailbox on Saturday, May 14. Letter carriers will collect these food donations on that day as they deliver mail along their postal routes, and distribute them to local food banks, pantries, shelters and churches.

Residents are encouraged to leave a sturdy bag, or bags, containing non-perishable foods, such as canned soup, canned vegetables, canned meats and fish, pasta, rice or cereal before the regular mail delivery on Saturday. The food donations stay in each community, going to help local residents.

Anyone with questions about the drive should ask their local letter carrier, or contact their local post office.