(WHTM) — American Honda Motors is recalling about 391,800 of its lawnmowers and pressure washer engines due to an injury hazard, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The Honda HRN216 and HRX217K6 lawnmowers and the GCV170/200 G5B pressure washer engines are involved in the recall.

The CPSC states that the camshafts in the engines have been improperly manufactured, causing the starter rope to suddenly retract when pulling to start. So far, Honda has received seven injury reports.

The red and black gas-fueled walk-behind lawnmowers have the model and serial number located on the mower deck. The pressure washer engine’s serial number is engraved on the engine.

There have been 2,197 reports related to the camshaft failures.

Recalled Honda HRX217K6 Lawnmower

Recalled Honda HRN216 Lawnmower

Recalled Honda GCV170/200 G5B Pressure Washer Engine

Consumers have been asked to immediately stop using the recalled lawnmowers and pressure washers equipped with these engines and to contact the Honda Power Equipment dealer for a free inspection and repair.

The lawnmowers were sold nationwide from May 2022 to June 2023 at Honda Power Equipment dealers, Ace Hardware, Home Depot, Lowes, Northern Tool, and various farm, agricultural, and rental stores.

The pressure washer engines were sold nationwide from June 2022 to August 2023 at Lowes, Home Depot and other retail stores.

For more information, contact American Honda Motor toll-free at 888-888-3139 from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. ET Monday through Friday or online at powerequipment.honda.com/support/recalls-and-updates or crmshonda.my.salesforce-sites.com/service/pew2c.