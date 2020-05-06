New campus sexual assault rules bolster rights of accused

(AP) – The U.S. Education Department is moving forward with campus sexual assault rules that will bolster the rights of students who are accused of assault and harassment, reduce legal liabilities for schools and colleges, and narrow the scope of cases they will be required to investigate.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says her agency is finalizing a series of rules she proposed in 2018 to reshape the way the nation’s schools respond to complaints of sexual assault.

She started her overhaul after revoking rules from the Obama administration that she says pressured schools to deny the rights of alleged perpetrators.