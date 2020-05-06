1  of  2
Breaking News
Celebrating Mississippi’s Seniors Continuing coverage of coronavirus in Mississippi

Coronavirus Information

Schools Closed due to Coronavirus

School Lunch Programs

What to Know About Coronavirus

Coronavirus Tests by State

New campus sexual assault rules bolster rights of accused

National

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

(AP) – The U.S. Education Department is moving forward with campus sexual assault rules that will bolster the rights of students who are accused of assault and harassment, reduce legal liabilities for schools and colleges, and narrow the scope of cases they will be required to investigate.

Education Secretary Betsy DeVos says her agency is finalizing a series of rules she proposed in 2018 to reshape the way the nation’s schools respond to complaints of sexual assault.

She started her overhaul after revoking rules from the Obama administration that she says pressured schools to deny the rights of alleged perpetrators.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories