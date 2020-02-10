New Hampshire primary happening on Tuesday

MANCHESTER, N.H. (AP) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden and his top backers are downplaying expectations on the eve of New Hampshire’s first-in-the-nation primary. Biden said Monday more racially diverse states that come after New Hampshire are the key to the nomination.

Biden’s rivals for the nomination are looking to the Granite State for a springboard. Bernie Sanders and Pete Buttigieg are looking to build on their success in the Iowa caucuses.

Meanwhile, President Donald Trump wants to cast a shadow over all Democrats as he heads to New Hampshire for a Monday evening rally. New Hampshire is among a handful of states Trump believes he can flip in November after losing them in 2016.