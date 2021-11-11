New Orleans Boy Scout saves 2 lives, now he’s an American hero

VETERANS DAY: This morning's cold front brought through a line of gusty winds and quick downpours. But in general, the rain will slowly taper off as we head into the afternoon. Clouds will begin to break with partly sunshine by this evening. Temperatures stay in the upper 60s with a high near 70 degrees.

FRIDAY and the WEEKEND: We're expecting sunny skies tomorrow through the upcoming weekend, but it will be unseasonably cold. On Friday, a northwest breeze will keep our afternoon highs in the 60s, and drive Saturday morning lows into the upper 30s. On Saturday, despite lots of sun, afternoon highs may only reach the mid to upper 50s, more typical of January than mid November. Clear skies and calm winds Saturday night will drop temperatures into the low to mid 30s on Sunday morning; some of our northern communities could experience their first freeze of the season Sunday. Sunday afternoon will be sunny and a little milder, with temperatures rising into the mid 60s.