New Orleans issues permit to demolition collapsed hotel

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Plans to demolish the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans have been given the go-ahead, after months of disagreements between the developer and the city. The upper floors of the hotel collapsed in October while it was still under construction, killing three workers and injuring dozens more.

The hotel developer received a permit Thursday to demolish the 18-story building piece-by-piece using cranes. The developer’s attorney said teams could begin preparing for the demolition by Monday.

Demolition can’t start until the developer gets permission from a city landmark commission to knock down three buildings in the debris zone. That vote is expected next week.