New Orleans Mardi Gras parades to avoid collapsed hotel site

New Orleans Fire Department personnel stand by the scene of the Hard Rock Hotel in New Orleans, Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019. New Orleans officials say the chances of a missing worker’s survival after the collapse are diminishing, and they have shifted their efforts from rescue to recovery mode. News outlets report Fire Department Superintendent Tim McConnell says they shifted Wednesday ahead of a possible tropical storm. McConnell says chances of the missing worker’s survival will be considered nearly “zero” if no sign of him turns up by Wednesday night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) – Two major New Orleans Mardi Gras parades will alter their traditional routes to avoid the site of the partially collapsed Hard Rock Hotel that crumpled in October, killing three workers and injuring dozens more.

The Times-Picayune/The New Orleans Advocate reports the intersection beside New Orleans’ historic French Quarter where the hotel was being built has been blocked since Oct. 12, when the upper floors collapsed.

The demolition of the site isn’t set to begin until after Mardi Gras on Feb. 25.

Both the Endymion parade and the Zulu parade will navigate around the Canal Street blockage.

The city hasn’t announced route changes for any other parades.