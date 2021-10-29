New suit: One Epstein accuser says 2nd accuser defamed her

FILE – This March 28, 2017, file photo, provided by the New York State Sex Offender Registry, shows Jeffrey Epstein. A fund set up to provide money to victims of financier Jeffrey Epstein announced Monday, Aug. 9, 2021 that it has largely completed its work after agreeing to deliver nearly $125 million to over 135 individuals. (New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — A woman who says financer Jeffrey Epstein sexually abused her has sued another Epstein accuser for defamation, citing a series of year-old tweets.

Rina Oh filed the lawsuit in Manhattan federal court late Thursday, citing a series of tweets by Virginia Giuffre, who recently sued Prince Andrew, claiming she was coerced into sexual encounters with him. Giuffre has said she was one of many girls and young women sexually abused by Epstein.

Oh said authorities including the FBI have agreed with her that she was a young victim of Epstein 20 years ago and not a co-conspirator or part of his inner circle.

Yet, she maintained, Giuffre asserted in a series of October 2020 tweets that Oh was Epstein’s girlfriend and recruited girls for him to abuse.

“Rina- if you read this I hope you live in shame for the rest of your life,” said a portion of one tweet cited in the lawsuit.

Another tweet said Oh should be “sitting in jail” next to Ghislaine Maxwell.

Maxwell, 59, goes to trial in Manhattan in November to face charges that she recruited teenage girls in the mid-1990s for Epstein to sexually abuse and sex trafficked a teenage girl in the early 2000s. She has pleaded not guilty.

Another tweet cited in the lawsuit said Giuffre accused Oh of leaving a 6-inch scar on her leg from one of their encounters two decades ago.

The lawsuit, though, said none of that was true, and that Giuffre “has maliciously reiterated and republished these defamations and slanders in prior and subsequent tweets and interviews on podcasts, TV and for magazines, as well as in her memoirs entitled ‘Billionaire’s Playboy Club.’”

The “defamations and slanders” are causing Oh “great harm,” including humiliation, shame, disgrace, mental anguish, loss of life enjoyment and anxiety and emotion distress,” the lawsuit said.

The lawsuit, which sought $20 million in damages, was aiming at stopping what it called “false and defamatory bile.”

Lawyers for Giuffre did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The Associated Press does not identify alleged victims of sexual abuse unless they decide to tell their stories publicly, as Oh has done in interviews and a podcast and Giuffre has done as well.