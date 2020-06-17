New York governor signs order making Juneteenth a paid holiday for state employees

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – New York’s governor has signed an executive order recognizing Juneteenth as a holiday for state employees.

Juneteenth is observed on June 19 and commemorates the emancipation of slaves in the U.S. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said he will propose legislation next year to make it a permanent state holiday.

Cuomo called it “a day we should all reflect upon” and “a day that is especially relevant in this moment in history.”

Texas was the first state to make Juneteenth a state holiday, in 1980.

