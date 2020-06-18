NFL Chief Medical Officer issues statement in response to Dr. Fauci’s concern about upcoming season

WASHINGTON (WJTV) – NFL Chief Medical Officer Allen Sills issued a statement in response to Dr. Anthony Fauci expressing concern about the upcoming football season.

The National Football League pre-season is expected to start in August. Sills said the organization has scheduled plans to increase protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and those who attend.

He also shared adjustments will continue to be modified to meet the public health environment throughout the season.

Sill’s full statement is below:

“Dr. Fauci has identified the important health and safety issues we and the NFL Players Association, together with our joint medical advisors, are addressing to mitigate the health risk to players, coaches and other essential personnel. We are developing a comprehensive and rapid-result testing program and rigorous protocols that call for a shared responsibility from everyone inside our football ecosystem. This is based on the collective guidance of public health officials, including the White House task force, the CDC, infectious disease experts and sports leagues.”

“Make no mistake, this in easy task. We will make adjustments as necessary to meet the public health environment as we prepare to play the 2020 season as scheduled with increased protocols and safety measures for all players, personnel and attendees. We will be flexible and adaptable in this environment to adjust to the virus as needed.”