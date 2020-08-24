Severe Weather Information

NFL releases COVID testing results

by: Brian Holland

FILE – In this Nov. 4, 2018 file photo, the NFL logo is displayed on the field at the Bank of American Stadium before an NFL football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Carolina Panthers in Charlotte, N.C. The NFL revealed Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020, that several positive COVID-19 tests were found a day earlier by one of its testing partners, and the Chicago Bears said they had nine false positives. (AP Photo/Nell Redmond, File)

The National Football League today announced the COVID-19 monitoring testing results for August 12 – August 20.


During this period, players and Tier 1 and 2 personnel were tested daily. Tier 3 individuals were tested weekly. Individuals who test positive for COVID-19 follow the joint NFL-NFLPA Treatment Protocol. They are immediately isolated, not permitted to travel with the team, access club facilities, or have direct contact with players or personnel. Club medical staff are in regular communication with individuals who test positive to monitor symptoms.

Monitoring Testing results for August 12 – August 20:   

  • ​58,397 tests were administered to 8,573 players and personnel.
     
  • 23,260 tests were administered to players; 35,137 tests were administered to personnel.
  • There were zero positive tests among players and six new confirmed positives among other personnel. 

(Release via the National Football League)

