NHTSA releases 2019 crash fatality data

WASHINGTON-The U.S. Department of Transportation’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration released on Friday its annual 2019 traffic fatality data from the Fatality Analysis Reporting System (FARS).

Traffic deaths decreased nationwide during 2019 as compared to 2018, and alcohol-impaired driving fatalities decreased to the lowest percentage since 1982, when NHTSA started reporting alcohol data.

To see the full data report for Mississippi and other states, click here.

