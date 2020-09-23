No more Uncle Ben’s, Mars reveals new name for rice brand

NEW YORK (AP) — The Uncle Ben’s rice brand is changing its name to Ben’s Original.
Parent company Mars Inc. is the latest company to drop a logo criticized as a racial stereotype. Mars said the Ben’s Original packaging will hit stores in 2021.
Since the 1940s, the rice boxes have featured a white-haired Black man, sometimes with a bowtie. Critics have said the image evoke servitude.
Global President for Mars Food Fiona Dawson says the company is still deciding on an image to accompany the new name.
Pressure on brands to retire racial imagery have intensified amid the Black Lives Matter protests over police killings of unarmed African Americans.
Aunt Jemima and Eskimo Pie are among other brands that are retiring racial logos.
LATEST STORIES:
- Watch: Bull moose goes head to head with car in Colorado
- Batesville attorney sues Governor Tate Reeves for COVID-19 executive orders
- 737 new coronavirus cases, 4 additional deaths in Mississippi
- SEC football opens minus big crowds, tailgating, some stars
- Media picks Alabama to top Florida in SEC championship game