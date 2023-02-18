A bomb threat delayed a flight out of El Paso to Chicago by about four hours Friday, Feb. 17. The FBI determined the threat to be non-credible.

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — An American Airlines flight out of El Paso International Airport and bound for Chicago was delayed nearly four hours Friday afternoon after a bomb threat was received, according to the FBI’s El Paso Office.

The FBI said after an assessment was completed that “no credible threat” was found against either the plane or passengers.

The aircraft was diverted off the tarmac before its scheduled takeoff around noon and airport personnel and the FBI’s El Paso office “conducted render-safe procedures as a precaution,” according to the FBI.

Photos sent to KTSM from a viewer showed passengers waiting in a designated part of the airport and bags unloaded from the plane on the tarmac awaiting additional screening.

The flight was originally scheduled to leave around noon and took off around 4 p.m.