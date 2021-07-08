NTIA creates map that shows broadband needs in U.S.

JACKSON, Miss (WJTV) – The U.S. Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA) released a publicly available digital map, which displays key indicators of broadband needs across the country. The map that allows users to explore different datasets about where people do not have quality Internet access.

In Mississippi, the map shows problems statewide with broadband access, even in the City of Jackson. Several companies have worked to expand broadband internet access in the state.

“As we release this important data to the public, it paints a sobering view of the challenges facing far too many Americans as they try to connect to high-speed broadband and participate in our modern economy,” said U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina M. Raimondo. “In his American Jobs Plan, President Biden has proposed a once-in-a-lifetime investment that would finally connect one hundred percent of the country to reliable and affordable high-speed broadband.”

This year, NTIA announced that Arizona, Idaho, Kansas, Maryland, Mississippi, and South Dakota have joined the growing roster of state participants in the National Broadband Availability Map (NBAM), bringing the total number of participating states to 36. The mapping platform allows these states and others to better inform broadband projects and funding decisions.