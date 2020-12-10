Off-duty Chicago officer fatally shoots son after altercation in home, report says

CHICAGO — A 23-year-old man who was fatally shot by an off-duty Chicago police officer inside a home was the officer’s son, according to the Chicago Tribune.
It happened just before 2 a.m. Wednesday inside a home in the Garfield Ridge neighborhood. Police say the man was shot by the homeowner during a physical altercation. They believe the shooting was “domestic-related.”
The medical examiner has identified the man shot as 23-year-old Rafael Flores.
According to the Chicago Tribune, records show the owner of the home has been a Chicago cop for about 20 years.
The Civilian Office of Police Accountability (COPA) is investigating.
