Officer, civilian killed in 3-car crash in Southeast Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and another driver have both died after an overnight crash in Southeast Memphis, police say.

Three vehicles were involved in the accident that happened near the intersection of Shelby Drive and Pleasant Hill Road around 3 a.m. One of the vehicles belonged to a Memphis Police officer.

Police say the officer was traveling east on Shelby Drive when another vehicle traveling north on Pleasant Hill struck the officer’s car.







Photo: Greg Tate WREG

The officer was transported to Regional One Health where he was pronounced dead. The other driver was found dead at the scene.

No information has been released on the third driver.

As of 8:15 a.m., all lanes on Shelby Drive between Lamar and Pleasant Hill Road are still blocked.

UPDATE: 🚨Shelby Dr remains BLOCKED between Lamar Ave & Pleasant Hill Rd due to fatal crash investigation involving three vehicles. Crash involves a Memphis Police Officer. pic.twitter.com/Ni6HmsFTSH — Corie Ventura (@CVentura_WREG3) January 20, 2022

Police have not released any details on what led to this crash or if the officer was on duty at the time.

We will update this page when more information becomes available.