Officials urge Floyd protesters to get coronavirus tests

People watch as police arrest protesters for breaking a curfew during a solidarity rally calling for justice over the death of George Floyd, Friday, June 5, 2020, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Floyd, an African American man, died on May 25 after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes even after he stopped moving and pleading for air. (AP Photo/Wong Maye-E)

NEW YORK (AP) – New York City officials have lifted a curfew amid protests of police brutality and racial injustice following the death of George Floyd.

At the same time, the officials urged that demonstrators be tested for the coronavirus. The call is similar to those made in Seattle, San Francisco and Atlanta following rallies and marches, which have raised concerns about possible spikes in infections.

New York City is preparing to enter its first phase of reopening after shutdowns due to the pandemic with between 200,000 and 400,000 people expected to head back to the workplace Monday.

Meanwhile, protests of racial injustice continued around the world in places like London, Brussels and Madrid.