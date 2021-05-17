One-year-old dies from injuries after Friday night crash in Floriday

A one-year-old has now died after being in a serious crash in Bay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A one-year-old has now died after being in a serious crash in Bay County Friday night, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Troopers said the baby was not in a car seat when the crash happened.

They added that three sedans were involved in the accident.

An Altha man, 65, drove into the wrong lane and hit another vehicle head-on, Troopers wrote.

Reports said his vehicle left the roadway, overturned, then the driver was ejected. Reports also said he was not wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead on scene.

The vehicle that was struck had three occupants: a 29-year-old man, a 21-year-old woman, and a one-year-old child, all of Panama City. None of them were wearing seatbelts, troopers wrote.

The woman was pronounced dead after being transported to Bay Medical Center, according to reports.

The man, now the sole survivor of the crash, is reported to have serious injuries.

The third vehicle involved in the accident was struck by debris from the crash, according to Florida Highway Patrol. The driver had no reported injuries.