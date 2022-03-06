BAY COUNTY Fla. (WMBB) – A local salon is collecting donations for one of their own who lost her home in the fire.

Jacquelyn Wilkie is a former hairdresser at Hue Salon on Harrison Avenue.

She, her husband and 18-month-old child had minutes to evacuate their home. They lost everything. All they have is the clothes on their back.

The family had previously lost their home in Hurricane Michael.

Hairdresser Mechelle Landis said they are now collecting anything from clothing, gift cards and house household necessities.

“We are just really trying to help however we can,” Landis said. “There’s a lot of things that will not be able to be replaced at all, but we are trying to help replace what we can because we care about her.”

All donations for the family can be dropped off at Hue Salon or at the Taproom in St. Andrews.

You can also donate on GoFundMe.