Panama City Police Department warns parents about methamphetamine pills resembling candy

PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — The Panama City Police Department is advising parents to be aware of manufactured methamphetamine pills resembling candy, after seizing roughly 240 grams, or $24,000 in street value, of the pills.

According to the department, the pills are multi-colored with printed emblems on them related to cartoon characters and superheroes.

The department stated, the pills appear to be kid-friendly and parents should stay alert to anything similar in their child’s possession.

Parents also are encouraged to contact their local law enforcement agency if they find any items resembling the pills.

Anyone with information related to this case can contact the Panama City Police Department at 850-872-3100 or download the Panama City PD Tip411 app to report the tip anonymously.

Below is another picture of what the pills look like.