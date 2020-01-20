‘Parasite’ wins at SAG Awards, so do Pitt and Aniston

Park So-dam, from left, Lee Sun Gyun, Choi Woo-shik, Lee Jeong-eun and Kang-Ho Song accept the award for outstanding performance by a cast in a motion picture for “Parasite” at the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium & Expo Hall on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

(AP) – “Parasite” has officially infected this year’s award season. Bong Joon Ho’s Korean film became the first foreign language film to take top honors from the Screen Actors Guild on Sunday, setting itself up as a legitimate best picture contender to the front-runner “1917” at next month’s Academy Awards.

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston both took home awards at the 26th Screen Actors Guild on Sunday. Pitt, who is headed toward his first acting Academy Award for his performance in “Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood,” won for best supporting performance by a male actor.

Shortly later, Aniston won best actress in a drama series for the Apple TV Plus show “The Morning Show.”