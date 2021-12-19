Parking on the Las Vegas Strip New Year’s Eve? Here’s what you need to know

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)— Over 300,000 visitors are expected to celebrate and bid farewell to 2021 on the Las Vegas Strip. If you’re planning to watch the spectacular fireworks show planned for “America’s Party,” here’s what you need to know.

Most properties on the tourist corridor have their own parking structures and generally allow visitors and locals access to the parking garages. Finding the key best place to park may come at a hefty price and arriving early to find a spot.

FREE PARKING ON NEW YEAR’S EVE (hotel guests & visitors)

The Strat Hotel & Casino

Sahara Las Vegas

Westgate

Treasure Island Hotel & Casino

Venetian/Palazzo Hotel & Casino

Tropicana Hotel & Casino

The Rio All Suite Hotel & Casino

PAID PARKING ON NEW YEAR’S EVE Fees ranges from $1 to $20 per day. The parking fees span a 24-hour cycle.

Caesars Entertainment : Self-parking fees range from complimentary to $12 for 1 to 3 hours depending on the property. Guests are encouraged to check Caesars properties. Free for 3 hours for locals with valid Nevada ID. Bally’s, Flamingo, Harrah, Paris, Planet Hollywood/ Miracle Mile Shops, The Linq & Experience: $15 for 24-hour cycle Caesars Place, The Cromwell: $18 for 24-hour cycle

: Wynn Las Vegas and Encore : Free self-park for guests guests only including those with dinner, show reservations or nightclub tickets. Valet parking will be $25/day

: Resorts World : Self-parking free for hotel guests $30/day for non-hotel guests (fee collected upon entry). Valet parking will be $35/day for both hotel and non-hotel guests.

: The Cosmopolitan : $18/day and limited to hotel guests and those with dinner, show, nightclub tickets. Free 3-hour complimentary for locals with valid Nevada ID

: MGM Resort Hotels & Casinos: Generally, $12 for 1-4 hours for self-parking Guests encouraged to check with each MGM Resort property Free 3-hour complimentary for locals with valid Nevada ID MGM Grand, Mandalay Bay, Park MGM, Mirage, New York‑New York, Luxor, and Excalibur $15 for 24-hour cycle Bellagio, ARIA $18 for 24-hour cycle



CLOSED STREETS

The entire 4 miles of the Strip, from Russell to Sahara, is scheduled to close to all traffic starting at 6 p.m., and a full closure of the corridor is expected by approximately 8:00 p.m.

PLAN ON ARRIVING EARLY

Most parking garages on the Strip are expected to be full by 5:00 p.m. If you are planning to park on the Strip, arrive early. Don’t forget where you park; take a photo of the garage and floor you parked. Remember you won’t be able to leave the Strip until the streets reopen after midnight.

BUSES AND MONORAIL

The Regional Transportation Commission of Southern Nevada (RTC) will offer free rides on all 38 fixed routes starting at 6 p.m. on New Year’s Eve and ending at 9 a.m. on New Year’s Day.

The Las Vegas Monorail will operate continuously for 44 hours, starting on New Year’s Eve. The trains will run from 7 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 31 through 3 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 2. The monorail will be the only motorized method of transportation available on the Las Vegas Strip for New Year’s Eve. Specially-priced tickets can be purchased at this link. Riders can also download tickets purchased online onto their phones.

RIDESHARE

Uber and other rideshare services will be operating during New Year’s Eve, but a price surge is expected and pick-up/drop-off locations will vary.

According to the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, over 300,000 visitors will celebrate the new year in Las Vegas. Of these, 57% will travel by car, while 43% of them are expected to fly in through Reid International Airport.