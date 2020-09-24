Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

FILE – In this April 10, 2019, file photo, New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft leaves his seat during an NBA basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Miami Heat, in New York. A judge made several errors when he threw out video evidence allegedly showing New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft twice paying for sex at a Florida massage parlor, prosecutors argued in a court document, keeping alive their case against one of the NFL’s most prominent personalities. The state attorney general’s office filed its argument with the Fourth District Court of Appeal late Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, just before a deadline that likely would have meant the dismissal of Kraft’s second-degree misdemeanor charge. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens, File)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not face trial on charges he paid for massage parlor sex.

Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019.

A court ruled last month that the video cameras police secretly installed in the spa violated the customers’ right to privacy. Kraft could still face a suspension from the National Football League.

