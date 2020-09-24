Patriots owner Kraft cleared of massage parlor sex charge

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft will not face trial on charges he paid for massage parlor sex.
Florida prosecutors announced Thursday that they are dropping a misdemeanor charge against Kraft after a court blocked their use of video that allegedly shows him paying for sex at the Orchids of Asia spa in early 2019.
A court ruled last month that the video cameras police secretly installed in the spa violated the customers’ right to privacy. Kraft could still face a suspension from the National Football League.
