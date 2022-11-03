Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), has been released from the hospital, less than one week after police said a man broke into the couple’s San Francisco home and struck him over the head with a hammer, a source confirmed to The Hill.

Paul Pelosi, 82, underwent successful surgery on Friday to treat a skull fracture and serious injuries to his right arm and hands.

On Monday, the Speaker said her husband was “making steady progress on what will be a long recovery process.”

Developing