Pelosi orders removal of Confederate portraits from Capitol

WASHINGTON (AP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi says she is ordering the removal from the Capitol of portraits honoring four previous House speakers who served in the Confederacy.

In a letter Thursday to the House clerk, Pelosi requested the immediate removal of portraits depicting former speakers Robert Hunter of Virginia, James Orr of South Carolina and Howell Cobb and Charles Crisp, both of Georgia.

Pelosi wrote that, “There is no room in the hallowed halls of Congress or in any place of honor for memorializing men who embody the violent bigotry and grotesque racism of the Confederacy.″

Congratulations to @SpeakerPelosi for ordering the removal of portraits of Confederate House Speakers from the U.S. Capitol. This is a step in the right direction! #TakeItDown — Bennie G. Thompson (@BennieGThompson) June 18, 2020

