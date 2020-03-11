Pelosi to unveil virus aid as GOP signals possible support

WASHINGTON (AP) – Speaker Nancy Pelosi is moving swiftly toward House passage of a coronavirus aid package possibly this week. It comes as Congress rebuffs President Donald Trump’s proposed payroll tax break and focuses instead on sick pay and other resources to more immediately help workers hit by the crisis.

Pelosi plans to unveil the measure Wednesday. Votes are possible Thursday. Pelosi is in talks with Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin, who urged Congress to pass legislation “quickly.” GOP leaders signaled bipartisan support from Republicans.

Pressure is mounting on Trump’s administration and lawmakers to contain the virus and respond to the financial fallout. Democrats want measures for workers struggling to keep paychecks coming.