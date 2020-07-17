Person in custody in killing of tech CEO found dismembered

NEW YORK (AP) – A person is in custody in connection with the killing of a 33-year-old tech entrepreneur found dismembered inside his luxury Manhattan condo.
A law enforcement official said Friday the person in custody has been Fahim Saleh’s personal assistant. Saleh was found dead in a gruesome scene Tuesday afternoon inside his apartment on the Lower East Side.
Saleh was the CEO of a ride-hailing motorcycle startup called Gokada that began operating in Nigeria in 2018. Authorities say a relative called police after going to check on Saleh and making the gruesome discovery.
LATEST STORIES:
- Cooling off? Study suggests 98.6 is no longer average body temperature
- Guatemalan ICE detainee dies in Louisiana hospital
- Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg receiving chemotherapy for a ‘recurrence of cancer’
- Mother of 5-year-old AJ Freund to be sentenced in her son’s death Friday
- 18 states in coronavirus ‘red zone’ should roll back reopening, unpublished task force report says